Gone after more than two decades

Mark’s belongings lie in a skip outside the Dunedin boarding house that was his home for more than 20 years. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A 65-year-old homeless man, whose life in a boarding house room was photographed by the Otago Daily Times last month, has been rescued from living under a bush - and his many belongings have been thrown in in a skip.

The homeless man - Mark (whose name has been changed) - struggles with self-neglect, confusion and has injuries from falls.

Last month, as part of the ODT’s Horror Houses investigation, Mark talked while sitting in the stench of his chaotic room.

He described the building as "a shipwreck" and said he had been there more than 20 years.

Other tenants said the landlord wanted to evict Mark.

The ODT then reported the dilapidated Great King St building to the government, resulting in it being slated for checks by Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's tenancy and compliance investigation staff.

Mark’s departure from the building came to the attention of the ODT when photographer Stephen Jaquiery saw Mark’s belongings in a skip outside.

Another tenant then invited the ODT into the building, showing Mark’s empty room - and said Mark had been evicted.

After scouring the city for Mark, the ODT discovered he was in the care of one of Dunedin’s few reputable, temporary accommodation providers.

Mark said the landlord of the Great King St boarding house had "told me my time was up - and who was I to argue".

"It was hell in there. Terrible. Worse than a prison. I was lower than snake spit."

Mark photographed recently in his boarding house room. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Mark said that after he was evicted he spent his nights "living under a bush" until he was rescued by a "kind lady" who helped him to Dunedin’s Night Shelter.

After his maximum five nights at the shelter, staff found him his present temporary accommodation.

Mark is one of the lucky few to move on to decent accommodation.

Shelter staff say that during the past three weeks 12 out of 15 people leaving the shelter have not found somewhere else to go, because of a shortage of good options in the city.

"I don’t know whether to thank people or just cry, perhaps I’ll do both," Mark said.

"This is when my life gets turned around. I am turning the corner. It is terrible to realise I have been homeless for all this time."

Mark said he had no idea his belongings had been thrown out.

The landlady of his temporary accommodation - who wishes to remain anonymous - "had to drive around the streets to bring him here because he got lost on his way.

"I was told what he was wearing and was relieved to find him. I remembered him from years ago when he worked in the city. He was confused and couldn’t remember me."

Mark is now getting his health assessed and it is hoped he will be provided with permanent supported housing in Dunedin.

By Mary Williams