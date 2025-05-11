Chiefs coach praises big win over Crusaders

Chiefs coach Clayton McMillan. File photo

While it's fair to say Clayton McMillan isn't getting too carried away with the Chiefs' 35-19 win over the Crusaders, he admitted that he was a big fan of the way his side went about it.

The Chiefs scored 32 unanswered points after trailing 19-3 in the first half, with their four tries a mixture of set piece execution, counter attack and good old fashioned hard work.

"We rolled up the sleeves and just went through the front. We were patient enough to wait for the opportunity," McMillan said post-match at Apollo Projects Stadium.

"I think there was Chiefs rugby at its best. There were lots of pleasing things today, but some still some work-ons. We didn't get everything perfect, when you play the Crusaders, you got to understand that that will be the case. We're not going to get everything your own way."

The match narrative was eerily similar to when the teams met in round two, when a big second half turned the match rapidly in the Chiefs' favour. However, that game was more of a free-flowing shootout, whereas last night's game had most of a brutal, test match intensity to it.

The Crusaders scored three tries to Tom Christie, Scott Barrett and Antonio Shalfoon, all barge-overs from close range. While Leroy Carter found enough room to score one of the best individual tries of the year, the Chiefs' other scores to Emoni Narawa, Damian McKenzie and Wallace Sititi were all from rucks and set pieces inside the Crusaders' 22.

McMillan said that their loss to the Hurricanes last weekend had fuelled motivation.

"The reality we just kind of got beaten up last week and that didn't sit well with anybody. We knew we had to stand up physically, both sides of the ball. That's something that the Chiefs pride themselves on."

Meanwhile, Crusaders coach Rob Penney said the Chiefs "deserved their victory".

"It was a bit of a lesson, how we respond now will be critical," said Penney, after the loss handed the Chiefs the outright lead in the competition.

"How they were able to go through us particularly at the back end, they were pretty ruthless and we weren't able to counter it. We were just a little bit below where we needed to be…we were still making too many tackles. They're notorious for going hard after halftime - we expected it but weren't able to combat it."

The match will also bring back memories of the 2023 season, in which the Chiefs beat the Crusaders twice in the regular season only to lose the final to them in front of a packed FMG Stadium in Hamilton. With McMillan leaving to take up a contract with Irish province Munster next year, the motivation will be strong to avoid a heartbreaking repeat and bring the Chiefs their first Super Rugby title since 2013.

"I think if you start thinking too far ahead you get bitten on the backside," said McMillan.

"So we'll celebrate tonight because I think it's a performance worthy of celebration. We've got a week off and then we'll just get back to work."