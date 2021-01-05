Health Ministry to give Covid update

Photo: Getty Images

The Ministry of Health will today update the latest Covid-19 case numbers in the country, including whether there are any more match the rapidly-spreading UK virus strain.

This afternoon's update comes after on Sunday 19 new cases were identified in managed isolation, including six of the recently-identified UK variant.

"The six cases, five of whom travelled from the United Kingdom and one who travelled from South Africa, arrived into New Zealand between 13 and 25 December and underwent routine testing in managed isolation as part of routine surveillance testing or because they developed symptoms," the ministry said on Sunday.

It has been revealed all travellers from the United Kingdom or the United States will need a negative virus test before departing for New Zealand.

Today's update also comes as the Covid-19 situation in the UK rapidly worsens.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a new lockdown in England - a move to alert Level 5 from midnight on Monday (local time) tonight - in an address to the nation from Downing Street, while Scotland's First Minister NIcola Sturgeon urged people to stay home.