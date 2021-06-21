Monday, 21 June 2021

'Heartless criminals': Stolen dogs found but with signs of mistreatment

    Arlo the dog was stolen from his Clyde home on June 8. Photo: Supplied
    Two dogs that were stolen from their locked kennels have been found safe but with signs of mistreatment.

    The dogs were taken from Hazlett St, Clyde, on June 8.

    Arlo, a 19-month-old purebred male bluenose Staffordshire was stolen, along with his buddy Wolf, a 13-year-old black huntaway/beardie cross.

    Wolf was found in a ditch on the side of the road on June 13 with injuries which indicated he had been mistreated, but was now at home recovering, a police spokesperson said.

    Wolf was stolen from his Clyde home on June 8. Photo: Supplied
    Arlo was found last Thursday on the side of Springvale Rd.

    "He appears to have lost weight and now has a nervous disposition."

    Prevention Sergeant Derek Ealson of Alexandra police said: "We think this is an awful situation. A person who steals a dog and mistreats it is a heartless criminal.

    "We don't know what has exactly happened to the dogs, however, the owner is very pleased to have them back."

    Police would like to find the person or people responsible for the burglary, he said.

    "We would like to speak to the driver of a white double-cab ute that was seen in the area at the time the dog was found.

    "The ute has black trim, tinted windows, and red writing on the side of it."

    If you were on Springvale Rd, Clyde around 5pm on 17 June and saw the vehicle, or have any other information, contact police on 105 and quote the file number 210613/3725 or call Crimestoppers on 800 555 111.

