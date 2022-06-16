Home detention for learner driver who caused fatal crash

Driver distraction has been attributed as the cause of a crash that killed one and injured four others near Fortrose, Southland, last year.

In the Gore District Court yesterday, Invercargill teenager Kerryn Christopher Patterson was sentenced to five months’ home detention on four charges relating to the August 7 crash.

Judge John Brandts-Giesen said the defendant, who was 18 at the time of the crash, was helping Rylie Barrett, a friend, move furniture to the latter’s father’s home in Fortrose.

About noon, they were travelling on the Tokanui-Gorge Rd Highway when the defendant’s car came out of a bend, crossed the centre line and collided head-on with a car carrying husband and wife Steven and Vanessa McNatty and Margaret Manson.

Mrs McNatty died in hospital from her injuries a month later.

Mr McNatty, Mrs Manson, Mr Barrett and Patterson were seriously injured in the crash.

All occupants of the two vehicles were admitted to hospital.

Mrs McNatty’s husband needed surgery for multiple neck fractures and suffered a stroke, while Mrs Manson suffered neck and leg fractures.

Mr Barrett suffered a torn bowel, and the defendant had head, eye, leg, arm and neck injuries and suffered a stroke.

He had no memory of the crash.

Judge Brandts-Giesen said although the bend had a 70kmh speed recommendation, the police investigation estimated the defendant’s car was travelling at 83-87kmh.

The weather was "terrible", with heavy rain and intermittent hail, although visibility was good.

Counsel Roger Eagles said the defendant had no previous convictions and was "extremely regretful" of his actions.

Crown prosecutor Mike Brownlie said he acknowledged the defendant was an otherwise responsible person and his criminal liability was at the low end, but his actions had had "catastrophic consequences".

Judge Brandts-Giesen said the crash was "not a freak accident", but caused by avoidable factors.

The defendant had held a learner licence for only eight months and was unfamiliar with both his car and the route.

He was breaching his licence conditions because his passenger also only had a learner licence.

Patterson would have to carry the burden of the death and injuries he had caused for the rest of his life, the judge said.

He hoped the defendant could "overcome this obstacle" and have a productive life.

On the charge of careless driving causing death and three charges of careless driving causing injury, he sentenced him to five months’ home detention, disqualified him from driving for 12 months and ordered that he pay $4000 reparation to Mr McNatty and $2000 to Mrs Manson.

Patterson must complete a defensive driving course before he resumes driving.