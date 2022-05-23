Monday, 23 May 2022

Hotel worker knocked out, another concussed in assault

    By Oscar Francis
    One hotel employee was knocked out and another was concussed when they were assaulted while on a break at the weekend.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said the two workers were on a break when they were approached by five people who asked them for cigarettes in Manse St in Dunedin about 6.25pm on Sunday.

    When the employees declined, they were assaulted.

    One was knocked out and lost some vision. The other received a concussion

    An ambulance crew responded and took two people to Dunedin Hospital in moderate condition

    The incident was thought to be related to one slightly earlier in the evening when two young men were assaulted in Carroll St, about 6.05pm.

    An 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were walking home and carrying some alcohol when they were approached by four men who demanded they hand it over, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    When they declined they were assaulted. The extent of any injuries was not known.

     

