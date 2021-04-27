Hunter spent several hours lost in Hokonui Hills

A Southland hunter who went missing in the Hokonui Hills last week was lucky to have been found several hours later police say.

Police search and rescue coordinator Sergeant Ian Martin said Gore Police and the Eastern Southland Land Search and Rescue team were alerted to the lost hunter on April 21.

He had used his mobile phone to raise the alarm with his wife, who in turn notified police at about 6.30pm, Sgt Martin said.

"Police were able to determine the man's location by getting him to make a 111 call from his mobile phone."

Ten Eastern Southland LandSAR volunteers assisted and Amateur Radio Emergency Communications volunteers also responded to the call-out.

Three search teams walked through the area near Dolamore Park.

The hunter was located at about 10.30pm, four hours after staff were first notified.

"He was feeling the cold, but otherwise in good health.

"He was fortunate, as he had very little food and insufficient gear to spend the night in the bush," Sgt Martin said.

Police encouraged hunters to always be prepared and take sufficient clothing and equipment for an unplanned overnight stay.

Police advised all hunters and outdoor users to take a Personal Locator Beacon (PLB) with them on all hunting and tramping trips.

A distress beacon lets you instantly signal for help and they work almost anywhere in the world.

The beacon shows rescuers your approximate location, taking the ‘search’ out of search and rescue.

The sooner rescuers can help you, the more likely you are to survive.