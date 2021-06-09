Jaw broken in drug deal gone wrong

Wednesday, 9 June 2021

    A man who claimed he was assaulted while helping a stranded stranger near Queenstown had his jaw broken during a drug deal gone wrong.

    After the attack the man, who had surgery to repair his jaw, told police he was robbed and assaulted after stopping to assist a man who was signalling for assistance.

    However, in the Queenstown District Court yesterday, the attacker admitted to a very different set of facts.

    Cromwell caterer Manawa Rakete-Shea (21) admitted injuring the man with reckless disregard and stealing a backpack on March 26.

    Police prosecutor Sergeant Ian Collin said that Rakete-Shea had communicated with the victim via text message and social media apps pretending to be a female called Mikayla.

    They arranged to meet in the car park of the Coronet Peak Ski Area, where the victim believed he would be supplying ‘‘Mikayla’’ with MDMA.

    Rakete-Shea arrived at the car park and approached the victim, then after a short discussion punched him once in the head.

    He then stole the man’s backpack, valued at $450, which contained MDMA and headphones, and left the area.

    The victim’s jaw was fractured in the attack and he had bruising to his face.

    Judge Richard Russell convicted Rakete-Shea on both charges and remanded him on bail to appear for sentencing on August 30.

    At the request of Rakete-Shea’s lawyer, Louise Denton, Judge Russell asked for a cultural report to be prepared.

    Section 27 of the Criminal Justice Act states an offender can ask the court to listen to a cultural report outlining factors such as the offender's cultural background, personal circumstances and their family and community.

