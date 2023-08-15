Judge almost backs defendant

A judge says part of him wanted to say "well done" to a defendant who headbutted a man for harassing a female friend in a Queenstown bar.

Mitchell Shaun Doyle, 24, appeared by audiovisual link from Queenstown before Judge Duncan Harvey in the Invercargill District Court yesterday on one charge of assault with intent to injure.

In the early morning of July 30, the defendant was drinking at a Queenstown bar.

The court heard he saw the victim touching a female friend in a "concerning manner".

An argument broke out and escalated to the men pushing each other.

Then Doyle headbutted the victim, causing a cut to his own head.

Security took the defendant to the ground following the assault.

He ran away but bar staff found him and restrained him until police arrived.

The court heard Doyle told officers "the way that the other guy was treating girls was disgusting; he should be shot".

Counsel Tanya Surrey said the incident occurred the night before Doyle was due to fly home to Australia.

She said her client realised this was a "big mistake" and that he was remorseful.

The court heard Doyle had no prior convictions.

Judge Harvey told the defendant "there is a certain part of me that would clap you on the back and say ‘well done"’.

He said if more people stepped in when women were being harassed, the world would be much safer.

"What you did went way beyond what you should’ve done," the judge said.

"This is one of those situations that rapidly got out of control."

The incident was captured on CCTV footage and the victim was not identified, therefore no emotional harm reparation was sought.

He fined Doyle $400 and court costs of $130.

By Felicity Dear, PIJF court reporter