Judge needs more time for decision on bus hub stabbing accused

Tributes to Enere McLaren-Taana at Dunedin's bus hui. Photo: ODT Files

The 13-year-old accused of stabbing another teenager to death at Dunedin's bus hub will have to wait to learn whether he is granted bail.

The defendant, who previously pleaded not guilty to murder, appeared in the High Court at Dunedin this morning following the death of 16-year-old Enere McLaren-Taana on May 23.

Justice Lisa Preston reserved her decision on the issue of name suppression and electronically monitored bail.

The specifics of the arguments advanced by both parties cannot be published and the judge said she needed time to reflect on the material before her.

Enere Mclaren-Taana

While the court previously heard a trial could not be scheduled until 2026, today Justice Preston said there was now time available in February next year.

Following Enere's death, Trinity Catholic College principal Kate Nicholson said the school's hearts "go out to his whānau who are going through this terrible loss".

"It is so devastating, heartbreaking and sad to lose someone so young and full of energy and promise in such a senseless and horrific way," she said.

Enere’s funeral was held at First Church last month where King’s High School pupils led a haka in his memory.