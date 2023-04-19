Killer Gareth Smither denied parole again

Gareth Smither, seen in this photo in 1997, is now in Waikeria Prison after objections from victims about his possible release in the South. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Dunedin man who has spent more than 26 years behind bars for murder will have to wait another year before being considered for parole.

Gareth Lawrence Smither (51) used knives and a spade to murder Karen Jacobs in 1997, while her 2-year-old daughter Georgina was nearby.

Last year he was transferred to Waikeria Prison (in the Waikato) because the family of the victim strongly objected to him being released in Otago, Southland or Christchurch.

Smither was previously denied parole because the board was concerned with the level of support he would receive in the community and at the six-month accommodation which had been lined up.

The situation now was no different.

"Mr Smither is left in the position where he does not have adequate release accommodation identified nor do we understand precisely what any community forensic support would be. And so those two pillars, which we thought were essential to a serious consideration of release, are simply not present," said board chair Sir Ron Young.

Longer-term accommodation for the killer was considered but the facility beside Spring Hill Prison, mostly inhabited by those on an Extended Supervision Order (high-risk sexual and violent offenders), was considered inappropriate.

"We remain of the view . . . that Mr Smither needs long-term supported accommodation. It may well be that the "long-term" is supported accommodation for the rest of Mr Smither’s life," said Sir Ron.

"We would not wish to limit such accommodation need to one or even two years."

Karen Jacobs was killed by Smither in 1997. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Parole Board heard the inmate had been working for up to four hours a day as a cleaner at Waikeria Prison and his behaviour was described as "positive".

Smither will see the board again in March next year but, like other prisoners, was entitled to make an application to bring that date forward.

Ms Jacobs’ body was found by her mother, Maureen Watson, who previously told the Otago Daily Times she had spent the years since the murder caring for her granddaughter who remained haunted by the murder.

By Rob Kidd