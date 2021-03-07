Kiwis urged to stay vigilant as alert levels lowered

Photo: Getty Images

Despite the lower Covid alert levels from today, public health officials are warning New Zealanders, and particularly Aucklanders, to remain vigilant.

Auckland was moved to an alert level 3 lockdown on February 28 and the rest of the country to alert level 2 for a period of seven days, after two new Covid-19 community cases were announced on February 27.

From 6am today, the city moved to alert level 2 and the rest of the country to level 1.

After a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the plan to lower the levels after there were no new cases in the community for five days in a row.

Cabinet would review the decision at the end of next week, with a view to moving Auckland to alert level 1 at the start of next weekend, she said.

It has now been six days with no new community cases of the coronavirus in New Zealand. The most recent was reported on 28 February and linked to the Auckland February cluster.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff yesterday said community cooperation had helped to stop the spread of Covid and he would continue to lobby the Government to prioritise Auckland over other areas less impacted by the virus, when the vaccine is rolled out to the public.

However, the message for all was to remain vigilant.

That means Aucklanders behaving as if they are in alert level 2 and following alert level 2 rules even if they travel outside their region, Professor Shaun Hendy, from Auckland University research centre Te Pūnaha Matatini said.

At alert level 2 social gatherings are restricted to 100 people, physical distancing of 2 metres is required in public and supermarkets and shops and 1 metre in most workplaces, cafes, gyms and restaurants.

Face coverings are required on public transport and domestic flights and encouraged in places where physical distancing is not possible.

At alert level 1, people need to stay at home if they are unwell, get a test if they have Covid-19 symptoms, wear face coverings on public transport and to keep track of where they have been by using the Covid Tracer app or keeping a written dairy.