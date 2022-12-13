Lawyer Sue Grey in custody on contempt of court

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It’s understood that when Grey was removed, she was supporting a defendant in court, not representing them. She was escorted from court by security, while the public gallery was cleared, a witness said.
Grey is an anti-vaccination campaigner, subscribing to a catalogue of conspiracies surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic and the government’s response. Prior to the pandemic, she was an ardent protestor against 5G technology and pesticide 1080.
Still a registered lawyer, last week Grey represented the parents of Baby W in the Auckland High Court as they fought to use unvaccinated blood for their unwell child’s heart surgery. The case was covered internationally.
As well as her legal work, Grey co-leads the Outdoors and Freedom Party. She ran in the Tauranga by-election in June, garnering just under 5 per cent of all votes. Since then, all major polls this year have placed the party below 0.5 per cent.
Under the Contempt of Court Act, a judge can hold a person in custody for no longer than the end of the day, if they deem the person was disrupting the court.
The judge must then allow for a hearing on the same day where the matter can be resolved or set down for a later date. The judge has the statutory authority to sentence the person to a maximum of three months imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or 200 hours of community work.
