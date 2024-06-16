Fire breaks out at oyster company

A fire broke out at Barnes Oysters in Invercargill this evening. Photo: Google Maps/screenshot

A fire broke out in what is believed to be Barnes Oysters in Invercargill this evening.

Fire crews were called to a commercial building on Spey St after an alarm went off about 6.30pm, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said.

"There was a small fire located inside the building which has been extinguished, so the building hasn’t been majorly damaged or anything like that."

As of 7.15pm, fire crews remained at the scene to investigate the cause of the fire and ensure it was "totally put out".

Fenz informed police of the fire and police visited the building to "have a look", but the fire was not being treated as suspicious.

There were no injuries to report as the building was unattended.