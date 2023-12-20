Major bank takes step to drop mortgage, deposit rates

File photo

ANZ is dropping some of its term deposit and home loan rates in one of the first moves by the major banks.

The country’s largest bank said it had made changes to some of its rates to reflect the recent decrease in wholesale swap rates.

ANZ has cut its two-year term deposit by 25 basis points to 5.75 per cent, while its four-year term deposit rate drops 15 basis points to 5.3 per cent and its five-year rate by 25 basis points to 5.2 per cent. The rates changes apply from today.

An ANZ spokeswoman said its most popular term deposit terms of six months and one year had not changed.

“We’ve seen reductions in longer-term wholesale rates recently, which we have considered as part of this change to both term deposits and home loans.”

The bank has also dropped its two-year fixed term mortgage rate by 20 basis points to 7.49 per cent and its three-year fixed term rate by 14 basis points to 7.35 per cent, while its special mortgage rates will see a 20-basis-point cut on the two-year rate to 6.89 per cent and 14-basis-point cut on its three-year rate to 6.75 per cent.

Swap rates have fallen sharply in recent weeks on the expectation that central banks will soon start cutting their cash rates.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left the official cash rate unchanged at 5.5 per cent on November 29 and warned that inflation remained too high and monetary policy would remain restrictive.

The central bank’s forecast interest rate track suggested no rate cuts were on the horizon until mid-2025.

Last month Westpac became the first major bank to cut mortgage rates.

The ANZ spokeswoman said its interest rates would continue to be reviewed in response to international and local market conditions.

“When reviewing interest rates we consider a range of factors, including the impact on customers, the underlying cost of funds (including wholesale rate movements) and competitor activity.”