Friday, 24 September 2021

Man charged with Lena Zhang Harrap's murder appears in court

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A 31-year-old Auckland man with no fixed address has made his first court appearance this afternoon on charges he sexually violated and murdered Lena Zhang Harrap.

    The  Mt Albert woman with Down syndrome vanished this week during her early morning daily walk.

    Her body was discovered on Wednesday along a bush-lined walkway, about a kilometre from her home.

    The man now charged with her death was arrested in Papatoetoe overnight.

    Appearing in the Auckland District Court via audio-video link, the man declined through his lawyer to enter a plea and was remanded in custody to await his next hearing in the High Court at Auckland next month.

    He remained silent throughout, except to thank the judge as the brief hearing ended.

    Sexual violation carries a maximum punishment of 20 years' prison, while murder carries a life sentence.

    Flowers lie at the top of the bush-lined walkway where Lena Zhang Harrap's body was found on...
    Flowers lie at the top of the bush-lined walkway where Lena Zhang Harrap's body was found on Wednesday. Photo
    Defence lawyer Jonathan Hudson, who appeared in person, requested interim name suppression for his client and Judge Peter Winter granted it.

    The judge did, however, allow multiple media outlets, including NZME, to publish blurred images of the defendant during his court appearance.

    Harrap's death has left the New Zealand Down syndrome community shocked and heart-broken.

    The 27-year-old was active in StarJam, a non-profit organisation which gives those with disabilities an opportunity to perform.

    A tribute to her was placed at the top of the organisation's website today.

    "For over 12 years Lena has been a true Jammer in Auckland Magic Movers and more recently the Central Alumni All Stars; greeting everyone with her infectious smile, genuine heartfelt support and inviting her fellow Jammers up to join her Spot the Talents," the tribute read.

    "Lena, you will always be in our hearts - our thoughts go out to your family and friends."

     
    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter