Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Man seriously injured in Invercargill alleged assault

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A man remains in Southland Hospital with severe injuries following a serious assault early this morning.

    Police were alerted to the altercation at a Richmond address shortly after 3am.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed police were speaking to a male believed to be connected to the incident.

    However, the investigation was still in its early stages and enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident were ongoing.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter