Milk tanker blocks road after crash

A mixture of milk and mud covered a rural Southland road this afternoon when a milk tanker crashed.

The crash occurred on Woodstock Rd in Dacre, halfway between Falconer Rd and Lorne-Dacre Rd.

A police spokeswoman said they were notified at about 12.45pm.

She could not provide any detail on the how or when the road would be unblocked.

A police officer at the scene said the driver had been taken to hospital with a hurt knee.

There were numerous fire appliances at the scene as well an ambulance and police.

A temporary road closure was put in place.