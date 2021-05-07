Friday, 7 May 2021

Milk tanker blocks road after crash

    A mixture of milk and mud covered a rural Southland road this afternoon when a milk tanker crashed.

    The crash occurred on Woodstock Rd in Dacre, halfway between Falconer Rd and Lorne-Dacre Rd.

    A police spokeswoman said they were notified at about 12.45pm.

    She could not provide any detail on the how or when the road would be unblocked.

    A police officer at the scene said the driver had been taken to hospital with a hurt knee.

    There were numerous fire appliances at the scene as well an ambulance and police.

    A temporary road closure was put in place. 

    A milk tanker on its side after it crashed near Dacre, Southland. Photo: Laura Smith
