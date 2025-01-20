More whales die overnight after pod re-stranded in Golden Bay

The whales have re-stranded at Pakawau beach in Golden Bay. Photo: Project Jonah New Zealand

Rescuers have returned to Golden Bay this morning after a pod of pilot whales first became stranded on Saturday.

The Department of Conservation's acting operations manager in Golden Bay, Andrew Lamason, said the whales had re-stranded "very high on the beach".

"The whales are near Pakawau Inlet and they are on rocks now, some are up amongst the driftwood."

"The tides are reducing in height which makes re-floating even more challenging."

"The winds are still blowing directly onshore but not as strong as yesterday."

Lamason said there had also been further deaths overnight.

Photo: Department of Conservation / Amanda Harvey

Three of the 33 whales had died on Sunday, including one euthanised by the Department of Conservation.

The Department of Conservation said it was doing a health and welfare assessment on the whales with support from Massey University experts.

"We will then make decisions about what the next best course of action is," Lamason said.

Project Jonah had called for help in a post on Facebook to keep the whales "cool and calm" until high tide.

"We welcome anyone to the beach - please park at the Pakawau Community Hall. Conditions are tricky with a very rocky beach and high winds so please wear appropriate clothing and good footwear is essential."

Its medics had been mobilised and were working alongside the Department of Conservation and tangata whenua ke Mohua, it added.

A refloat attempt would happen from noon on Monday.