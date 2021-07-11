National campaign demands debate on issues

National Party leader Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ

The National Party is launching a campaign demanding more debate on significant issues.

Leader Judith Collins said the Government was making policy announcements that were never campaigned on and that would have a significant impact on people.

She said the issues included car tax, cancelling infrastructure and rushed law changes to deliver Māori wards.

Collins said at the same time, more than 4000 children were left to grow up in motels and mental health services were in crisis.

"Every week, I'm contacted by thousands of Kiwis who are worried they just don't have a say in the future of their country anymore," she said.

"They're being kept in the dark and their questions go unanswered by Ardern's government."

National today launched a billboard campaign called Demand the Debate, focusing first on the Government's 2019 He Puapua report.

"The He Puapua report contains recommendations for fundamental changes to our legal, constitutional, and democratic governance arrangements," she said.

"Changes like separate health and justice systems, separate RMA rules, and separate electoral arrangements.

"These proposals must be taken to an election so all Kiwis can have their say."