National hui: Govt rep defends PM's absence

National MP Tama Potaka is representing the government at the national hui. Photo: RNZ

National Māori Development minister Tama Potaka has defended Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s absence from a national hui, where many speakers have attacked the new coalition government’s policies towards Māori.

Potaka described claims today that the government was underpinned by white supremacy as "premature", saying he did not believe that.

Waikato Tainui estimate at least 10,000 people have been welcomed onto Tūrangawaewae marae in Ngāruawāhia to participate in a national hui called by Kiingi Tuuheitia.

The Māori King extended the invite in December last year after iwi leaders highlighted the need for a unified response to coalition government policy impacting Māori and Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Kiingi Tuuheitia told the crowd today their message had been “heard around the world” and warned the government not to tamper with the Treaty of Waitangi in its proposed legislation.

A leaked paper from the Ministry of Justice says the coalition government’s proposed legislation to define the principles of Te Tiriti o Waitangi could be “highly contentious”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon (left) with Tama Potaka. Photo: RNZ

Asked whether he supported the Treaty Principles Bill, Potaka said today National would not support a referendum on the principles and restated the party’s position on supporting the bill through to select committee.

The idea for a Treaty Principles Bill came from the Act Party and was agreed in its coalition deal with National. Leader David Seymour believed there was a need to clarify the meaning of the principles.

Potaka didn’t believe Luxon's non-appearance today was a missed opportunity. The message he would take to the Prime Minister was that it was a positive day, focused on unity and there were constructive messages coming from Māori.

Potaka believed it was great day for a hui: ”I think there’s confronting comments all over our communities.”

He said people saw a focus on unity and debating important issues.

There was a genuine feeling in communities that resources weren’t being shared to Māori, Potaka accepted.

Kiingi Tuuheitia spoke at the hui this afternoon. Photo: RNZ

Kiingi Tuuheitia said he believed there had been some strong statements about mana motuhake (self-government) had been made at the hui today. Photo: RNZ

'Our time is now' - Māori King

Kiingi Tuuheitia addressed the crowd late this afternoon.

“By turning up, we’ve sent a strong message… and that has been heard around the world. Our time is now", he told those gathered.

“People are watching us,” the King said, saying he had had calls from all over the world about the national hui.

“There’s no principles, the treaty is written. That’s it,” he said in a reference to the planned Treaty Principles Bill.

“What I want is the treaty to be engrossed in the law…so they can’t change nothing. Don’t look at the courts to understand the treaty, look to the marae.”

He believed there had been some strong statements about mana motuhake (self-government) had been made today and cited the voice of the rangatahi (the young people).

”Your voice matters. The best protest we can do right now is be Māori, be who we are, speak our reo… just be Māori.

“We should use this day to build Kotahitanga. We need to be united first then we’ll decide what to do."

”The korero continues, we are not finished,” Kiingi Tuuheitia said when talking about Rātana and Waitangi.

He said the Kiingitanga must go south to Ngāi Tahu and to the east, welcomed by cheers from those in the audience.

“Our solutions need to make changes for our people, jobs, housing, education … these issues are bigger than politics. There’s more mahi to do.”

“Today is just day one, hold onto hope, believe in us … as we find a pathway forward.”

Earlier lawyer Dayle Takitimu described the current government as “Treaty illiterate.”

“An illiterate white supremacist is a nuisance, and a hōhā (hassle), but an illiterate white supremacist in power is dangerous.”

Takitimu gave the kōrero opening the debate forums at the Hui ā Motu.

Waikato Tainui estimated at least 10,000 people were welcomed onto Tūrangawaewae marae to participate in a national hui on Saturday. Photo: RNZ

More than 100 members of Waikato Tainui today welcomed a mass contingent of iwi, community, public service and political representatives to the marae.

Kiingitanga chief of staff Ngira Simmonds said this would be the first of a series of hui dedicated to empowering Māori voices, initiatives, strategies and solutions.

“This hui will probably be a touch point and a reference for Māori for many years to come, we will all be able to say that at this time in this place we all agreed to this, and what we all know is there is power in kotahitanga.”

As guests gathered outside the marae this morning, a hot topic of discussion was the leaked document about the proposed Treaty Principles Bill.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi posted a screenshot of the leaked document on social media yesterday, saying it showed the government’s “intentions to erase Te Tiriti o Waitangi”.

The screenshot showed commentary from the report’s author saying they expected the bill would be “highly contentious”.

“This is due to both the fundamental constitutional nature of the subject matter and the lack of consultation with the public on the policy development prior to select committee.”

It said there was a need for the legislation because the principles of the Treaty were not defined in legislation, and “their importance requires there be certainty and clarity about their meaning”.

Waititi wrote: “Let this be the fuel to our fire! See you all on Saturday! We do not surrender! We do not cede!”

Te Tiriti o Waitangi will be a central point of discussion on Saturday, with a dedicated breakout session focused on the Treaty of Waitangi and proposed reforms.

The government has been met with multiple challenges from Māori over its policies, with Ngāi Te Rangi filing an application for an urgent Waitangi Tribunal hearing over its stance on te reo Māori.

Māori health advocates also lodged an application for an urgent hearing over government intentions to shut down Te Aka Whai Ora, the Māori Health Authority.

More recently, Waikato-Tainui, the hosts of the hui, filed action against the government in the High Court seeking a declaration from the Crown that it affirms the rights and interests of Waikato-Tainui.

Speakers at today’s hui include legal experts, former prime ministers and prominent, highly respected members of Māori communities nationwide.

Luxon said he was fully supportive of the event, but described it as being primarily for Māoridom, not politicians.

Instead he was sending National MPs Tama Potaka and Dan Bidois as government representatives.

The breakout sessions will begin after the pōwhiri, followed by a plenary session, and the hui will be closed with a kauhau (address) from Kiingi Tuuheitia.

- NZ Herald and RNZ