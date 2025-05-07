Major shipment of cocaine seized in Christchurch

More than 25kg of cocaine was seized, with a street value in excess of $9 million. Photo: NZ Police

More than 25 kilograms of cocaine has been intercepted in Christchurch.

On 29 March, Police and Customs received information about a significant importation of cocaine destined for Lyttelton Port.

Detective Senior Sergeant Phil Sparks said the cocaine was seized and search warrants were executed across New Zealand with four men, aged 30-36, arrested in Christchurch, Wellington, Tauranga and Auckland.

They were facing multiple charges, including possession of cocaine for supply and burglary.

Sparks said the cocaine had a street value of more than $9 million and equated to more than 250,000 doses.

"That is an enormous amount of damage and misery that had been heading into our communities that has now been halted through this investigation," he said.

"Police and Customs continue to be committed to targeting those offenders causing the most harm, and are always looking for opportunities to disrupt the supply chain from organised criminal groups targeting New Zealanders."

Customs acting investigations manager Rachael Manning said quick action and close collaboration between police and Customs had helped stop organised criminal groups.

"We know that transnational and serious organised crime groups are actively targeting New Zealand to drive up both demand and supply of illegal drugs such as cocaine for maximum profit," Manning said.

"They're using every method possible to exploit any vulnerabilities within international supply chains, whether that's at seaports, in secure areas or on vessels themselves. This result highlights that we are determined to find them, and we will not let legitimate businesses fall victim to these criminals' methods."

Customs urged anyone with concerns about suspicious behaviour at ports or smuggling to call 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768), or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555.