Sunday, 14 March 2021

No new cases in the community, one in managed isolation

    There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, but there is one in managed isolation.

    That person flew to New Zealand from France via the United Arab Emirates and was picked up on a day 3 test.

    That means the total number of active Covid-19 cases in New Zealand is 87. There are no active cases in the community.

    Meanwhile, officials have revealed there were 4500 Covid-19 tests processed yesterday. The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,818,986.

    There were more than 1.3 million scans recorded through the Covid Tracer app in the last 24 hours.

    "It's great to see ongoing good use of the NZ Covid Tracer app and it's vitally important that Kiwis continue to do so," a health official said in a statement.

    "Please scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven't already done so."

    Since January 1, there have been 39 historical cases, out of a total of 256 cases.

    It has now been a month since the February cluster was discovered in South Auckland.

