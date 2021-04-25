No new cases of Covid-19 reported in NZ

There are no new cases in the community or in managed isolation to report today, the Ministry of Health says.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is one.

No previously reported cases have recovered.

The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 33.

The total number of confirmed cases remains 2245.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 49 historical cases, out of a total of 429 cases.

Response to Perth lockdown

Quarantine-free travel between Western Australia and New Zealand remains paused after Perth and the outer-metropolitan area of Peel were placed in a three-day Covid-19 lockdown at 12:01am on Saturday 24 April (Western Australia time).

New Zealanders in Australia are asked to follow local guidance and check for places of interest outside of Western Australia.

Passengers flying to New Zealand from other Australian states will be required to complete pre-departure and arrival declarations advising whether they have been in Perth or Peel since 17 April, and whether they have visited any of the current locations of interest.

Yesterday 1000 passengers who arrived in New Zealand on direct flights from Perth on 19, 21 and 23 April were being contacted and provided with advice.

Of those, two people from the same household have let health authorities know they were in the Perth domestic terminal at the time specified in the locations of interest page.

They are being treated as casual contacts and have both had their tests today, with results due this week. The risk to the public has been assessed again to be very low. They remain in isolation until their test results come back.

New Zealand health officials remain in contact with their Australian counterparts and are closely monitoring the situation. The current risk to New Zealand has been assessed as low. Updates will be provided if there are any changes to the current risk assessment or advice.

Information for anyone who is in New Zealand and has been in Perth or Peel since 17 April is on the locations of interest page on the Ministry of Health website, and on the Western Australia Department of Health site Locations visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases (healthywa.wa.gov.au)

If you have been to a location of interest you should stay at home, or in your accommodation, get a test, and contact Healthline 0800 358 5453.

All people who have been in Perth or Peel since 17 April should watch for symptoms and if symptoms develop they should stay home and get a test.

As per our framework travel to the rest of Australia will continue. If you're booked to travel between New Zealand and Western Australia in the next few days, check what you need to do with your airline.

April airport case update

The number of close and close plus contacts of the border worker who tested positive on Tuesday has increased to 39.

All 39 close contacts of this case have been contacted and are self-isolating.

Of those 39 close contacts, 34 have returned negative tests to date with results still to come on the remainder.

Public health officials are in daily communication with all contacts to monitor their health and confirm any upcoming testing dates.