'No-one deserves that in their life': Man who pointed gun at cop 'really sorry'

Jesse Daniel Nash. Photo: NZ Police

A man who pointed a firearm at a police officer and stole his patrol car has told his victim he thinks about the incident every day.

“No-one deserves that in their life,” 39-year-old Jesse Daniel Nash told Senior Constable Darren Kidd from the dock of the Dunedin District Court yesterday afternoon.

“I'm really sorry.”

Snr Const Kidd addressed the court first, reading his victim impact statement – a rare step for a police officer.

The officer of 12 years said he was more than his occupation; he was a husband and father of a 2-year-old son.

"Those two people are why I put on the uniform and go to work, my sole reason for living,” said Snr Const Kidd.

“Both of us were extremely lucky your actions didn't result in one of us being shot.”

He thanked Nash for his apology.

Judge Jim Large jailed Nash for five years on 16 charges, which represented a crime-packed month and a-half.

Through February, the defendant committed various driving offences, stole fuel, took police on a chase and threatened to kill someone if they did not change a statement about their car being stolen.

But the worst was yet to come.

On March 14, Nash – who had 13 convictions for driving while banned – pumped $64 of fuel from the Omarama Service Station and drove off towards Central Otago.

Police saw him near Tarras and tried to pull him over.

Instead, Nash sped up to 180kmh, and road-spikes failed to end the pursuit.

The defendant, the court heard, continued at high speeds with sparks flying from a wheel, igniting several roadside fires.

Police pulled back but continued the search for the fugitive down various back roads.

Snr Const Kidd drove down a shingle road at the start of Cromwell Gorge and found Nash and the Toyota.

Rather than give himself up, the defendant withdrew a long-barrelled air rifle from the boot and pointed it “directly at the officer” who was 30m away.

The officer took cover in a stand of pine trees.

Nash discarded the firearm and drove off in the police car, which had been left idling.

Too conspicuous in the patrol vehicle, heading towards Alexandra in State Highway 8, the fugitive approached a BMW driven by Graham Robinson and activated his lights.

For extra legitimacy he donned a police cap left in the vehicle by the senior constable and ordered the driver to get out.

After quizzing Mr Robinson about the gear shift of the BMW, Nash sped off again, leaving the bewildered motorist at the side of the road along with the abandoned police car.

“It was a bit of an adventure,” the victim said.

With Nash reaching speeds of 200kmh in SH8, police refused to engage in a chase, preferring to set up road-spikes.

On the way into Milton, the defendant was spiked.

Nash abandoned the BMW in Park Rd – 270km from where he stole the fuel in Omarama.

Still, he refused to surrender.

The defendant forced his way into a property that was being refurbished and spent the night there as police scoured the area.

At 10.30am the next day, Nash was finally arrested after approaching strangers and asking to use their internet to arrange a lift.

Judge Large applauded Snr Const Kidd, who “graciously” listened to what the defendant had to say today.

He had been unsure about Nash's contrition but the exchange provided some clarity.

“I think your remorse and apology was genuine,” the judge said.

Nash was banned from driving for 13 months.

Judge Large said it was unrealistic to impose reparation orders.