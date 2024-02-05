'No parent should lose a son': Father searching for answers

Gurjit Singh was found dead at his Pine Hill home last week. Photo: supplied

The father of a Dunedin man killed in his Pine Hill home is pleased an arrest has been made, but is still searching for answers about why he died.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kallum Croudis said a 33-year-old man was arrested this morning.

The man will appear in Dunedin District Court later today charged with Gurjit Singh’s murder.

Mr Singh’s body was discovered at his home in Pine Hill on Monday, January 29.

His father Nishan Singh, who arrived in Dunedin today, said police had done a good job in making an arrest.

However, he would not be happy until justice was done, as "no parent should lose a son" in the way he had.

He wanted to know why his son was killed because he did not have any problems with anyone.

Det Snr Sgt Kallum Croudis. Photo Peter McIntosh

The Otago Punjabi Foundation Trust has set up a Givealittle page to support Mr Singh’s family because he was the sole earner in the household.

The page had already generated more than $6000 in two hours from more than 100 donors.

Nishan Singh said he had sold a lot of his land in his village in Punjab to send Mr Singh to New Zealand.

The proceeds would also help with costs for transporting Mr Singh’s body back to India.

Det Snr Sgt Croudis said a large team of investigators have worked extensively on this case, but there was still more to do.

Several vehicles, another residential property and workplaces were still part of the investigation.

The hours of work put in by members of Environmental Science and Research, both at the scene and the laboratory, have been invaluable in assisting police, Det Snr Sgt Croudis said

"We wish to thank members of the public for their information and CCTV footage provided, which has helped greatly with the investigation."

Mr Singh’s father was being supported by police and the Punjabi community.

"Our thoughts remain with the family at this extremely difficult time."

A section of Hillary St in Pine Hill was cordoned off as investigators inspected the scene of Gurjit Singh’s death. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Friends shocked at Mr Singh’s death told the Otago Daily Times last week there were no signs anything was wrong when they were with him the previous night.

He shared with them his excitement about his wife, whom he married in India in June, moving to New Zealand next month to live at his Hillary St house.

"He was excited for his wife to come and wanted to show her around, taking her to places like Queenstown," one said.

He arrived at their flat about 9pm and left between 10.30pm and 11pm and shared pizza and soft drink.

The friends, who used to flat with Mr Singh, were speaking with Mr Singh’s family and helping arrange for the body to be repatriated to India when the post-mortem was complete.

They said Mr Singh’s wife was distraught when she was told her husband was dead.

"As soon as she found out she screamed and actually they all started screaming. They really want to know what’s happened and until then they will feel unsettled."

mark.john@odt.co.nz