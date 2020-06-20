Officer shot dead in Auckland named

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt. Photo via NZ Herald

The police officer who was slain in a shooting incident in west Auckland yesterday was Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt, aged 28 of Auckland.

A 24-year-old man will appear in court in Auckland today charged with his murder.

Constable Hunt started with police as a member of Wing 312 on 30 October 2017. He spent the majority of his career working frontline at Orewa and Helensville Stations before recently moving to work in our Waitemata Road Policing Team based at Harbour Bridge Station.

Hunt was raised on the Hibiscus Coast by his mother Diane, with his sister Eleanor.

He attended Orewa College and it was his life-long dream to be a Police Officer.

Before joining the New Zealand Police, he completed a BA in Criminology and worked at Auckland Prison as a Case Manager.

He also spent time living in the United Kingdom before he returned to New Zealand to join police.

"Hunt was a person of great integrity," police said in a statment.

"His closest friends were like his brothers and sisters and they along with his family are absolutely heartbroken by what has happened.

"He was passionate about sport and his physical fitness and was thrilled to enjoy the recent Blues game at Eden Park with his mates."

"Our priority remains on supporting his family at this tragic time," they said in a statement.

They were also looking after the welfare of other police staff who attended the incident, including the other injured officer, as well as the injured member of the public.