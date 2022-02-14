Omicron outbreak: NZ to move to phase 2

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced New Zealand will move to phase 2 of the Omicron response at 11.59pm on Tuesday, when the period of home isolation reduces.

Ardern's post-Cabinet news conference began just after 4pm today, while anti-vax, anti-mandate and Covid-19 restriction protesters remain encamped outside Parliament.

It comes after 981 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the community today - under the Government's three-phase plan for the outbreak, it was expected phase 2 would kick in once numbers topped 1000 cases. There are now cases in most regions in New Zealand, although the bulk are in Auckland. While there are 39 people in hospital today, none are in ICU or high dependency units.

Ardern said this afternoon that a phase of "greater self-management" would soon begin.

She said the increase in Covid-19 cases is not unexpected and the country will stay in Phase 2 as long as daily cases remain between 1000 and 5000 cases. There is no change to the traffic light system, and schools and businesses remain open..

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said that Phase 3 is not an inevitability, and the objective remains the same - the difference "is simply how much we are able to follow up people, the requirement on people to self-isolate, and the kind of tests we will use".

The move to phase 2 means the self-isolation period for cases reduces from 14 days to 10 days, and for contacts from 10 days to seven. The period of self-isolation also applies to household members.

"We've seen that 90 percent of household contacts who were going to test positive do so within those first 10 days," with Omicron, Ardern said, so there are good reasons for the changes.

She advised people to develop a self-isolation plan, including identifying a buddy who could drop off supplies. Anyone experiencing symptoms that get worse during isolation - particularly breathlessness - was advised to call Healthline immediately.

"So we are embarking for the first time in the two years since the start of the outbreak into a period where New Zealanders will see more Covid in the community ... it will be nothing like we've experienced to date but our efforts with vaccination mean we have got to this place without the volume of serious illness and death that so many others experienced."

She says the way to handle this period will be the same as previous times - test, vaccinate and isolate if sick.

"And still as always be kind and respectful. I know there is Covid fatigue, but I also know that no one wants to let go of the freedoms we've gained from uniting and protecting one another. We need respectful discussion and tolerance as we navigate this next phase together."

The Prime Minister acknowledged that sectors have been significantly down on business because of the Covid-19 Protection Framework - the traffic light system - and Finance Minister Grant Robertson was working on "highly targeted, one-off and short term" measures to support those sectors, which particularly includes hospitality.

Accessing rapid antigen tests

Phase 2 also means the start of the test-to-return-to-work scheme. This would allow critical workers to return to work if they return daily rapid antigen tests.

Employees of businesses signing up to the scheme can go to a provider like a vaccination clinic and get a pack of 10 rapid antigen tests.

In some cases, the tests are being provided directly to workforces.

"We've secured enough rapid antigen tests to deal with a widespread Omicron outbreak with 7.2 million in New Zealand now and more arriving over the next week," Ardern said.

Phase 2 will also mean a greater emphasis on digital and automation to speed up contact tracing and other official communications.

"We currently have nearly 5000 active Covid cases, and 39 of those are in hospital, none in ICU ... my most important message from this period carries through to the next - get a booster if you haven't already."

She said 1.2 million people who are eligible have not yet got their booster. Anyone who has symptoms or has been in touch with someone who has tested positive should isolate immediately and get a test.

Ardern said the Government was trying to ensure it has the supply of rapid antigen tests to meet the needs of the critical workforces first, instead of them being widely available.

Journalist at Parliament tests positive

A member of the Press Gallery at Parliament has returned a positive rapid antigen test (RAT) result for Covid-19.

"We know that they [RATs] are not always 100 percent accurate," Ardern said.

The individual has taken a PCR test to confirm if they are infected. This is the first public case of Covid-19 at Parliament.

Anti-mandate protest

The Prime Minister's briefing comes in the wake of the protest which built to an attendance of 3000 over the weekend despite appalling weather and a constant stream of loud music and Covid-19 vaccination ads - played at the insistence of Speaker Trevor Mallard.

Asked if it was kind for the Speaker to turn on the sprinklers with the protesters there, Ardern said the Speaker and police have the responsibility of upholding the law and ensuring everyone is safe.

She says in her view, the protest has stepped beyond merely a protest, with harassment of others and causing the inability of others in Wellington to move around freely.

She says those on the forecourt of Parliament want to see the removal of all public health measures - the very measures that have kept New Zealand safe. "You'll forgive me if I take a very strong view on that suggestion."

Ardern says concerns about loss of business in Wellington CBD, and the protests having led to a loss of business, have been passed on to the police and they have focused on clearing areas that would allow traffic again.

"It's moved beyond sharing a view to intimidation and harassment of the people around central Wellington. That cannot be tolerated and pleased to be advised from police that they're taking steps to address that, but ultimately the management of the protest is for police."

Ardern advised the protesters via Morning Report to go home and take their children with them.

