One more Covid-19 case

Health chief Ashley Bloomfield has revealed one new case of Covid-19.

The woman, in her 60s, travelled to New Zealand from India and was in managed isolation.

She has now been transferred to the Jet Park quarantine facilit

The press conference started at 1.30pm today to allow for Bloomfield to appear before the Health Select Committee this morning.

Not tested

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health finally revealed how many of the 55 people who left managed isolation early on compassionate leave were not tested for Covid.

The answer was 51.

Of the 55, 39 have now tested negative, seven won't be tested for medical reasons or because they are children and one was wrongly counted because their leave application was withdrawn. Of the remaining eight, four are awaiting test results and four still haven't been tested.

And of the four that had had a test, two were tested on the day of departure so they must have been released by staff without knowing they were negative.

Two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed yesterday, and with one of the sisters from Britain recovered, the current number of active cases is 10.

Six are from India, one from Britain, two from Pakistan and one from the United States.

All are in quarantine except the sister from Britain who is in self-isolation in the community in the Hutt Valley.

Health Minister David Clark yesterday announced a new testing regime would also include such people as drivers who ferry arrivals from the airport to isolation, cleaners, immigration, customs, and biosecurity and security staff.

Air New Zealand crew would be regularly tested, Clark said, but he could not say whether air crew from non-New Zealand airlines flying from hotspots such as India or the United States would be tested.