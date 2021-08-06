One new case of Covid in managed isolation, two in hospital

There is one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health confirmed there were two Covid-19 positive patients in Auckland hospitals.

Yesterday afternoon a Covid-19 positive patient was transferred from the Jet Park quarantine facility to Auckland City Hospital.

The UN worker from Fiji was the other case and remained in Middlemore Hospital ICU.

With the Covid outbreak across the ditch spreading in Victoria and Queenlsand, the Ministry of Health update is likely to warn those who returned from Victoria last week to check the locations of interest in the state and be on the lookout for symptoms of the virus.

Quarantine-free travel with Australia was suspended when the New South Wales outbreak got out of hand and any eligible travellers needing to return to New Zealand from any Australian state - except NSW - were provided a 7-day return window which ended on July 30.

The state of Victoria was plunged into another week-long lockdown, beginning last night, after eight new community-transmitted cases were discovered yesterday.

Southeast Queensland is also in lockdown and NZ's Ministry of Health has been continuing to remind those who had returned from Queensland on last week's flights to keep monitoring locations of interest and be aware of any Covid symptoms.

Yesterday the ministry announced there was one new case of Covid in managed isolation.

The new case was a traveller from the Netherlands who came to this country via France and the United Arab Emirates. The person tested positive on day zero of their MIQ stay.

The number of active Covid cases in New Zealand yesterday was 30.

As for the infected mariners, yesterday the Mattina remained in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Thursday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remained on board the vessel.

Meanwhile, two people in managed isolation in Auckland have been transferred to hospital.

It is understood the pair have been removed from an MIQ hotel to Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland, Newshub reports.

At least one of the people was said to be showing acute Covid-19 symptoms and was taken from the Jet Park quarantine facility to Middlemore Hospital yesterday afternoon.

Both recent arrivals are reportedly in a stable condition.

With the Delta variant of the virus sparking new outbreaks around the world, the Ministry of Health yesterday reported more than 2.06 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine had been administered by the end of Wednesday.

Of those, 1,258,000 were first doses and more than 780,000 were second doses.

On Wednesday, August 4, 45,802 doses in total were administered, made up of 32,230 first doses and 12,852 second doses - a record daily total.

More than 115,000 Māori have received their first vaccination. Of those, around 73,000 had also had their second vaccinations.

More than 78,600 doses had been administered to Pacific peoples. Of those, almost 50,000 had also received their second doses.