Permanent name suppression for DIC radio host

The radio host was sentenced in the North Shore District Court yesterday. Photo / File

An Auckland radio host has been disqualified from driving and fined after being caught with a breath alcohol reading nearly four times the legal limit.

The woman appeared in the North Shore District Court for sentencing and was also granted permanent name suppression by Judge Simon Maude yesterday.

She blew 976 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath when driving in Auckland on December 30 last year. The legal limit is 250 micrograms.

A court registrar confirmed the radio host was fined $975, ordered to pay court costs of $130, and disqualified from driving for 28 days with an alcohol interlock order and apply zero alcohol licence.