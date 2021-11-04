Thursday, 4 November 2021

Person with Covid isolating at Auckland home dies

    A person with Covid-19 isolating at a South Auckland house has died, the Ministry of Health has confirmed last night.

    The Ministry reported the death in a statement at 8pm.

    "The cause of death is unknown and may have been Covid-19 or some other cause. This will be determined by the Coroner."

    The Ministry said it was  working with other agencies, routinely involved in any sudden death, including police and other health organisations.

    It said the person had been isolating at a property in Manukau and was found to have died by a family member who visited them today.

    The person tested positive for Covid on October 24 and has been isolating at home with public health oversight.

    "The Ministry extends its sympathies to this person’s family and acknowledges the stress this may cause them."

     

