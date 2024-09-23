Podcast featuring Kiri Allan canned

Anika Moa (left) and Kiritapu Allan. Photo: RNZ

RNZ has cancelled the broadcast of a podcast episode featuring disgraced former minister Kiritapu Allan, saying it does not meet its standards of impartiality.

The public service broadcaster had promoted the season two episode of It's Personal with Anika Moa, but decided not to air the interview following an "editorial check".

In a statement, a spokesperson said RNZ's editorial policy applied not only to staff but to all contractors.

"While It's Personal with Anika Moa is an entertainment, personality-driven interview show, rather than news or current affairs, the topics covered in the interview included recent news events and they needed further context," the statement said.

"While highly respecting the right of individuals to express their opinion, we found that given the subject matter of the interview, the episode did not meet our editorial policy with regards to impartiality."

The spokesperson said RNZ carried out editorial checks across its journalism and content and often made the decision to not publish material.

"RNZ has a high level of credibility and trust among its audience, we will continue to guard this. We remain very supportive of the podcast series and the stories and people it brings to audiences."

Moa, a musician and broadcaster known for her candour, has been contacted for comment.

RNZ's podcast department directed all questions to RNZ's communications team.

Allan was convicted earlier this year after pleading guilty to careless driving and refusing to accompany a police officer.

The former Labour MP resigned as Minister of Justice in July 2023 after crashing her ministerial car into a parked vehicle on Evans Bay Parade in Wellington.

She returned a breath test over the criminal limit of 400 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath, but a subsequent evidential test gave a reading of 335mcg - still above the legal limit, but considered an infringement offence.

The New Zealand Herald published details from the heavily redacted police file a week ago, revealing that the second reading was not taken until an hour-and-a-half after Allan arrived at the police station.