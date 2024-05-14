Police Commissioner announces new national gang unit

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster has announced the creation of a national unit to target the "crime and harm" caused by gangs.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster. Photo: RNZ

New legislation planned by the government would help bolster the work of the new national unit, he said at a press conference.

District gang disruption units would work with the national team to target serious offenders and keep a close eye on gangs in each area of the country.

Feeling safe was "an evolving picture" around the world and New Zealand was still one of the safest countries to live.

"But the changing gang landscape means police will continue to adapt to tackle these challenges head on ... we want to deliver the best results for our communities," he said.

Police Minister Mark Mitchell referred to the tragic shooting of a member of the public on Ponsonby Road in Auckland nine days ago.

"We're not putting up with that anymore," he said, repeating that the wearing of gang patches in public will not be tolerated as they were a symbol of intimidation.

Mitchell said the Budget at the end of the month would have clearer details on how much the new measures would cost.