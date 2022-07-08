Friday, 8 July 2022

Red-light runner hits car with kids inside

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    A young woman ran a red light and hit another car that had two young children inside.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 21-year-old woman ran the red light at the intersection of Great King and Dundas Sts in North Dunedin just after 2.45pm yesterday.

    Her car hit another that was going through the intersection, driven by a 43-year-old man who had his two children, a four-year-old and a baby of eight months, in the vehicle with him.

    Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John also attended, and one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

    Police transported the young family back home to Saint Leonards.

    Investigations were ongoing, police said this morning.

    Otago Daily Times

