Sex offender guilty of breaching register rules

Convicted of communicating with an underage girl on Facebook, convicted sex offender Evan Hedley Smith (65) breached his reporting obligations by rejoining social media. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

Registered sex offender Evan Hedley Smith has given the public another reason to be extra careful on social media.

The 65-year-old man appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday for breaching his reporting obligations for the Child Protection Register.

Smith failed to let anyone know he had created an Instagram account, or of his username, when he downloaded the app last year.

Court documents stated Smith’s account was only discovered around Christmas when he followed the account of a female (no age provided) whose mother reported him to the police.

It is not the first time he has used social media to connect with girls.

In September 2018, Smith started communicating on Facebook with someone he believed to be a teenage girl.

Behind the profile was an undercover detective, part of the Online Child Exploitation Across New Zealand operation.

While she made her underage status quite clear, Smith still pursued her and tried to convince her to meet him when she said she would be visiting Dunedin.

What should the girl wear?

"Nothing," Smith joked.

He was later arrested at the playground at which they had arranged to meet.

Smith tried to persuade police he was only meeting the teen to tell her their relationship was inappropriate.

Judge Michael Turner said that was "nonsense", at the sentencing for sexual grooming in 2020.

The defendant was given five months’ home detention and added to the Child Sex Offender Register.

For the recent breach Smith was remorseful, counsel Brendon Stephenson said.

Smith had not understood that he was required to report the account or username, Mr Stephenson said.

Judge Jane McMeeken did "not believe for one minute" that Smith had not understood his responsibilities.

It was "foolishness in the extreme," she said.

Smith was convicted and given a six-month deferred sentence.