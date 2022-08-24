Wednesday, 24 August 2022

9.55 am

Spilled bong lands pair in hot water

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A spilled bong landed a pair of young men in hot water with police after officers smelled drugs in their vehicle.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers stopped an 18-year-old man after he performed a poor stop at a stop sign exiting Prospect Park at 7.40pm yesterday.

    The vehicle smelled strongly of cannabis, which prompted a warrantless search.

    Officers found 8.2 grams of cannabis and a small amount of LSD.

    The 17-year-old passenger admitted to consuming cannabis, but said he had spilled water from a bong in the car.

    Both were given a warning for drug use.

    Otago Daily Times

