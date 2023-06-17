Staff unable to access plan sparks apology

The head of the embattled national polytechnic has apologised to staff facing the chop after technical problems stopped them accessing a document to learn about their fate.

Staff at Otago Polytechnic and Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) struggled desperately yesterday to access online the Te Pūkenga "change proposal" consultation document, proposing a national structural shake-up and lost roles.

Peter Winder, chief executive of Te Pūkenga, the merged mega-institute for vocational education and training, said in an email to all staff he was "profoundly sorry" and extended the five-week consultation by a day. The consultation will close on July 21.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times, Tertiary Education Union organiser Daniel Benson-Guiu said staff had been trying to access the mammoth 102-page document — plus more than 80 pages of appendices — from Thursday afternoon and into the evening, and were still struggling yesterday.

"This has caused additional stress," he said.

"People wanted clarity — particularly they wanted to know the process for applying for comparable roles."

The consultation period coincided with a busy time for staff, many involved in marking and assessments.

"The timing is terrible."

The union, which represents most of staff, was preparing a national position on the consultation but had also struggled to access the document yesterday.

As reported in the ODT yesterday, about 400 jobs across Te Pūkenga’s 10,000 staff are proposed to go in the shake-up, largely management and support roles from local institute teams. However, 550 new roles are also expected. The restructure is happening in the face of declining student numbers and financial challenges — the magnitude of which is unknown due to delays finalising Te Pūkenga’s 2022 financial report.

The consultation, which the ODT was sent anonymously, proposes a staff restructuring under five centrally run groups: Kahui Hua Tiriti (for Tiriti outcomes), Kahui Ako (learning and research); Academic Centre and Learning Systems, which would focus on learning methodologies; Learner and Employer Experience and Attraction, including business development and marketing; and the office of the chief executive, responsible for strategic matters.

Within the national leadership team, two regional executive directors are proposed for Te Pūkenga’s "region four", which includes Otago Polytechnic, SIT, Ara Institute in Canterbury and Tai Poutini Polytechnic on the West Coast.

With the exception of roles reporting directly to the leadership team, the consultation proposes a "streamlined approach" to recruiting other roles, with existing staff able to apply without going through an interview process. The consultation says the restructure could be completed from November.

Introducing the consultation, Mr Winder said it was an "incredible opportunity to build something special for the country".

He acknowledged that the merger of polytechnics and institutes had "at times tested our resilience, commitment, patience, and focus" but added that "within the vulnerability shared, there remains resolve, joy and determination."

"We recognise, respect and value the expertise, experience and commitment of our current leaders and to the greatest extent possible we want and need to retain that expertise. This is why we have proposed an ‘internal first’ recruitment process for any new roles proposed in this consultation."

Speaking to the ODT, National Party leader Christopher Luxon described Te Pūkenga as an "unmitigated failure" with "top-heavy management".