Super Saturday reaches 100k vaccine target

New Zealand has easily reached the government's 'Super Saturday' goal of 100,000 vaccine doses today.

By 3pm, there had been a total of 100,019 doses across the country, according to the Ministry of Health.

Speaking on the televised Vaxathon event after the numbers were announced, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 150,000 doses was now the new target for the country.

Southerners have made their contribution to the total - around 3pm almost 7400 jabs had been given in the Southern region.

In Dunedin, with the sun shining and ice creams in hand, residents turned out to the Octagon for the mass vaccination event.

A steady stream of people was moving through the Te Kaika vaccination bus, while bands jammed out on the stage for those sitting out their 15-minute post-jab observation period.

The Octagon site is one of 70 across the Southern District Health Board area taking part in the national vaccination push.

Jack Hollis-Wilson rolled his sleeve up for his second jab, and said he was getting vaccinated to protect family members.

"I live with my Nanna and she's kind of important to me so I want to make sure she doesn't get it from me." He was enjoying the party atmosphere and was listening to the live music while he waited after being inoculated. Taieri MP Ingrid Leary said it had been not just good to see people turning out to get vaccinated, but also to see those already fully vaccinated coming out and supporting the effort. The vaccinated had a part to play in listening to the concerns of their unvaccinated peers and helping allay their concerns. She said her 19-year-old son had received his first vaccine after talking with a trusted family friend. She called on the vaccinated to treat the vaccine hesitant with kindness. "Bear with them and direct them to where there's really credible sources of information, because anyone who has access to the information will make the decision to vaccinate.

"The science is overwhelmingly in favour of vaccination."

Hayden (12) and Jessica (13) Hodge, with their mother Melanie, received jabs on board TSS Earnslaw in Queenstown this morning. Photo: Guy Williams

Te Kaika chairwoman Donna Matahaere-Atariki said getting vaccinated was acknowledgement of the collective responsibilities people have to each other.

She said it had been particularly pleasing to see lots of Maori and Pasifika people coming through the event, given the lower vaccination rates in these groups to date.

Numerous clinics and health centres across the South - and the whole country - are open, encouraging walk-ins to get their first or second jab.

Dunedin is already the most vaccinated area in the country.

In Queenstown this morning, a number of people got their jabs on board historic steamship TSS Earnslaw. Among them were were resort residents Hayden (12) and Jessica (13) Hodge, who came with their mother Melanie.

Ms Hodge said Hayden had his first vaccination and Jessica her second.

During the observation period, the family were given hot chocolates and cookies, and to top off their morning, won a ticket for a Doubtful Sound cruise in a spin-the-wheel competition.

Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield were scheduled to go around the Wellington region today, as they join the drive to get people vaccinated.

In Auckland, 300 pre-booked people will have their vaccination on board an Air New Zealand Boeing 787 Dreamliner jet, in business class.

In Gisborne, four clinics are offering live music, cheeseburgers and tickets to Rhythm and Vines.

And the first Vaxathon will also be streamed live on TV3 and Māori TV from midday.

- additional reporting RNZ/ODT