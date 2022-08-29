Teens filmed sex acts with underage girls, shared video with friends

Warning: Contains evidence of a sexual nature which some readers may find upsetting:

Two men who filmed sex acts on drunk girls and shared the video with their friends said they believed the underage victims were consenting at the time.

But, looking back with maturity and the benefit of hindsight they have admitted they now realise the girls weren't capable of consent.

The men, who were teenagers at the time but are now in their 20s and have name suppression, have each pleaded guilty to a representative charge of sex with a person under 16 and will be sentenced in December.

Details of the offending, which happened in 2012 and 2013, have now been released and reveal the first victim contacted police in 2020 saying she was ready to give evidence.

She had met the first defendant, then 17, at school when she was 14.

They exchanged phone numbers and started texting each other.

The defendant, aware of the victim's age, invited her to meet him and two other teenage boys, one of whom is the second defendant, at a garage space that had been converted into a bedroom.

Over several months in late 2012 and early 2013, the young girl was made to perform sexual acts with the trio at this address when they were intoxicated.

The victim recalled being unable to get her shoes on one occasion, and was told by the first defendant he would give her the shoe if she gave him a "blowjob". She left the address that day wearing her socks.

The defendants also filmed two incidents - something the victim said she was unaware of until after people told her they had seen the video.

A second victim, also 14 at the time, met the defendants in 2013 at a fast food restaurant before she went back to the garage with them.

She told police she knew she would lose her virginity that evening and had agreed to sex with the first defendant, but not to anal sex or a threesome, which was what happened.

She suffered physical injuries but did not seek medical treatment.

The first victim also suffered physical injuries, and "significant emotional harm" from the sexual encounters with the trio. She was left feeling "embarrassed, gross and worthless, believing no one would want her after that", according to court documents.

She also used drugs heavily for a number of years as a result, and still suffered flashbacks or triggering moments for which she is currently on medication.

The Crown said in the summary of facts that lack of consent does not have to be proven for the charge on which the men have pleaded guilty and they both believed the girls were willing participants at the time.

"However, looking back with the maturity and experience achieved because of their own maturity they now realise that the girls, given their age, intoxication and the circumstances, can be seen as not being capable of providing informed consent to the sexual conduct."

The men will be sentenced in December when the issue of name suppression will be addressed.

Where to get help:

NZ Police

Victim Support 0800 842 846

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00

Rape Prevention Education

Empowerment Trust

HELP Call 24/7 (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): be 04 801 6655 - 0

Safe to talk: a 24/7 confidential helpline for survivors, support people and those with harmful sexual behaviour: 0800044334.

Mosaic - Tiaki Tangata Peer support for males who have experienced trauma and sexual abuse: 0800 94 22 94

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

-By Qiuyi Tan