Theft topping $230,000 admitted

A 29-year-old Auckland man has admitted two charges of theft by a person in a special relationship, the money he had stolen totalling more than $230,000, in offending which spanned more than two years in Queenstown.

Matthew James Christensen admitted the theft of $191,020.46 revenue from Julie Jack and $41,458.42 revenue from Carole Greenwell between March 23 2016 and May 22, 2018.

Christensen appeared in the Queenstown District Court before Judge Alison McLeod by audiovisual link from Auckland yesterday to enter pleas.

He was remanded on bail to February 1 for sentencing.