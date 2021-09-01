Wednesday, 1 September 2021

'These people should not be travelling': Hipkins on student lockdown breachers

    Chris Hipkins: "We will be working to a nationally consistent plan and that includes Canterbury"....
    Chris Hipkins. Photo: RNZ
    Two university students have now been caught breaching Covid-19 lockdown rules by flying out of Auckland without exemptions during lockdown.

    Police today advised they had issued an infringement notice to a student who flew from Auckland to Wellington on Sunday without an exemption.

    The news comes after it emerged yesterday that a student had breached level 4 by flying from Auckland to Dunedin on Monday.

    That student has also been issued an infringement notice, police confirmed today.

    Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins today called the instances "disappointing", and said people should be checked at the door of the airport terminal before getting a flight out of Auckland.

    "This is disappointing, these people should not be travelling," Hipkins said.

    Infringements should apply, he said.

    Students should not be returning to their halls of residence if they place they are currently in is in alert level 4.

    Hipkins said he would checking how people are being assessed after the breaches. 

    He said that previously at level 4, airports had people stationed outside, checking travellers were eligible before they entered the terminal.

