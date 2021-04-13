Tuesday, 13 April 2021

Three injured, one critically, in crash south of Milton

    Three people were injured, one critically, in a crash on State Highway 1 between Milton and Balclutha this afternoon.

    Police said three vehicles were involved in the collision at Lovells Flat, between the intersections of Station Rd and Hall Rd, around 12.47pm. 

    St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said one person with critical injuries was airlifted to Dunedin Hospital and two other people with moderate injuries were taken by ambulance.

    Two ambulances and two helicopters from Dunedin were sent to the scene.

    Diversions were in place, however police said this afternoon that they were not suitable for heavy vehicles and advised they delay travel where possible.

    The highway was still closed at 2,45pm, and the NZ Transport Agency said it was likely to remain closed "for some time". Motorists were advised to delay their journeys or use an alternative route. 

    Rescue helicopters on the highway near the crash site. Photo: Richard Davison
