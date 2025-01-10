Tourist who caused head-on crash with van pleads guilty

A Florida tourist on the first day of his holiday caused a "terrible, horrible tragedy" for another group of holidaymakers when he hit them head-on.

Three people were injured in the crash on the Milford Sound highway. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Mina Philip, 39, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to three charges of careless driving causing injury.

The court heard one victim suffered a broken wrist and another had a broken shoulder.

Philip's wife who was in the car with him received third-degree burns from the seatbelt and required blood transfusions.

On January 5, the couple arrived in Queenstown before driving towards Milford Sound.

When Philip took control of the rental car he was concerned about the steering and said at times he had to swerve to correct it.