Two community Covid cases in Waikato

Photo: Getty Images

Two new Covid-19 community cases have been reported in Waikato, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

One case is in Raglan and the other is in Hamilton East.

"Potential links with both cases to the Auckland outbreak are being worked through," said the Ministry in a statement this morning.

"A number of exposure events for both cases are in the process of being worked through by public health staff. Any that are locations of interest will be listed on the Ministry of Health website."

The Ministry said the Raglan case is self-isolating and will be moved to a quarantine facility. They were tested on October 1 after feeling unwell and their infectious period is determined to be from September 27.

This person has three household contacts who are also isolating.

The second case is a known contact of the Raglan case and was also tested after becoming unwell.

They were transferred to Waikato Hospital where they are being treated for Covid-19-related symptoms and their household contacts are self-isolating.

The Ministry said there will be a pop-up testing centre at the Raglan Rugby Grounds car park on Cross St this afternoon and anyone in the area who has symptoms is urged to please get a test today.

Additional capacity has been added to the testing centre at the Founders Theatre car park in central Hamilton and a pop-up centre at the Claudelands Event Centre will also be set up.

Walk-in vaccinations are available in Hamilton today at the super-site at Te Awa - The Base, as well as other sites around the city.

Waikato is currently at alert level 2, while the neighbouring Auckland region continues to be in alert level 3 and in lockdown for the past seven weeks.

More information was expected later today.