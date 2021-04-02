Friday, 2 April 2021

Two die in crashes at start of Easter holidays

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    Two people have died on the roads at the start of the Easter holiday period.

    One person died and three others suffered moderate injuries after a truck and car collided on State Highway 27 in Hauraki just before 8pm yesterday.

    Another person died following a crash on State Highway 2 in Mangatāwhiri, north of Hamilton, about 9.20pm.

    Meanwhile, a pedestrian died yesterday morning after being struck by a car in the Auckland suburb of Forrest Hill.

    Police said the 80-year-old woman was hit by a car at the intersection of Forrest Hill Rd and Tristram Ave about 8.20am.

    She was taken to hospital but died later in the day.

    The official Easter holiday period began at 4pm on Thursday and ends at 6am on Tuesday.

    There were no deaths on the roads during the Easter period last year when the country was in lockdown due to the Covid-19  pandemic.

    RNZ

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter