Two police officers shot, bystander hit by car

Two police officers have been shot and have been seriously injured in West Auckland.

A member of the public has also been hit by a vehicle and has been injured.

The offender has fled the scene in a vehicle and police have a large presence actively searching for the offender.

Cordons are in place and schools in the immediate area have been advised to lockdown.

Armed police are responding to a serious incident in the West Auckland suburb of Massey. Photo: NZ Herald

Police advise all members of the public to avoid the Massey area, in particular the areas around Don Buck Road, Waimumu Road, Hewlitt Road and Triangle Road.

Witnesses to the Massey incident say it appears a police officer has been seriously injured and could be seen lying in the middle of a street. Armed police are on the scene.

Police confirmed two officers have been shot

Massey High School and Don Buck Primary School are in lockdown.

Armed police have responded to a serious incident in West Auckland. Photo: Supplied

Local residents report seeing at least eight police cars in the area and armed officers.

Residents heard loud bangs from near Reynella Drive in Massey. Roads in the area are closed. They also heard police say over a loudspeaker that they have a house surrounded.

St John confirmed they have several ambulance units at the scene in Massey - after being called to "an incident" about 10.40am.

Two ambulances have been called there, as have two rapid response units and a manager - the latter a highly qualified paramedic unit usually only called out to serious incidents.

A woman at the St Paul's Catholic Church on Waimumu Rd said about 11.15am that she had seen two police cars zooming down towards Don Buck Road a few minutes earlier.

"We were wondering what was happening," she said.

A police helicopter is also now hovering above the area.