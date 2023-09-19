UK Christmas ad being filmed in South Island

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Actors dressed for a fisherman’s family walk on a wharf at Careys Bay, near Port Chalmers, were filming a Boots advertisement yesterday.
Auckland production company Flying Fish spent much of last week filming in the Queenstown-Lakes District for the major British-based health and beauty retailer and pharmacy chain’s Christmas ad campaign.
It was filmed at Cardrona’s Snow Farm, Glenorchy and Arrowtown and is now in Dunedin.
Last year’s Boots Christmas ad campaign featured Bafta-nominated actress Lydia West and screened across several platforms.
Its theme was "Bring joy for all this Christmas".
Film Otago Southland Dunedin co-ordinator Stefan Roesch said he was unable to comment on the filming project because the organisation had signed a non-disclosure agreement.