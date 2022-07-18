'Very humbled' by support after terminal cancer diagnosis

Jayren Dixon with his family. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

After being diagnosed with terminal cancer, the owner of a popular coffee spot wants to ensure his business is left in good hands.

Jayren Dixon, proprietor of The Daily Coffee Company in Dunedin's Princes St, has been diagnosed with incurable stage-four lung cancer, which has spread to other organs.

The store will soon be listed for sale as he starts treatment and the family supports him through it.

Mr Dixon (45) said it was unfortunate the six-year tenure at the business was over, but he hoped the soul of the cafe would carry on through new ownership.

His treatment would start next week and he would no longer be able to man the coffee machine, but felt grateful for the support people had shown to him and his family.

"It’s extremely touching and I am very humbled."

He hoped to bring attention to the importance of men's health with his story.

His sister, Anneke Clissold, said his symptoms started just five weeks ago when he felt short of breath, which soon progressed to coughing up blood.

Mr Dixon saw a doctor two weeks ago, where he was told the bad news.

The disease was incurable, but treatment was available to prolong his life.

Ms Clissold and her sister have started a Givealittle page to raise money to support the family while Mr Dixon goes through treatment.

So far the page has raised over $35,000, which has allowed him to start treatment as soon as possible.

Suzie, Mr Dixon’s wife, said his life revolved around the coffee shop.

The combination of coffee and community had been his lifelong passion and the family moved to Dunedin eight years ago to follow his dream of running a shop.

Together they had two children, aged 12 and 14.

She worked a day job and helped run the accounts while Mr Dixon was the face of the store.

"He really is the cafe," Mrs Dixon said.

The couple had been open about the situation with the regulars, as they did not want anything to come as a surprise.

They had been "really lucky" to have such a wonderful community. They moved down for a better life and that was what they achieved.

The family would need somewhere to get coffee during Mr Dixon’s treatment and were looking forward to coming in as customers, provided the new owner made good coffee.