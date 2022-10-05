Walking with grandkids near cliff edge 'incredibly dangerous'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man who took his grandchildren for an "incredibly dangerous" walk at a popular headland sparked a large emergency services callout yesterday, police say.
Constable Nick Turner said officers responded to reports of a man walking near the cliff edge at Lawyers Head, Dunedin, about 1pm.
The man was with his grandchildren, Const Turner said.
The incident served as a reminder not to go over the barrier at the head, as the tussocks were very slippery in the area.
"[It’s] incredibly dangerous, really," Const Turner said.
The incident sparked quite a big callout, with members of the police negotiation team and the Land Search and Rescue cliff rescue team being notified.
"It tied up a lot of resources."
The man was "educated" on the dangers of the cliff, Const Turner said.