Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Walking with grandkids near cliff edge 'incredibly dangerous'

    By Oscar Francis
    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    Lawyers Head. File photo
    A man who took his grandchildren for an "incredibly dangerous" walk at a popular headland sparked a large emergency services callout yesterday, police say.

    Constable Nick Turner said officers responded to reports of a man walking near the cliff edge at Lawyers Head, Dunedin, about 1pm.

    The man was with his grandchildren, Const Turner said.

    The incident served as a reminder not to go over the barrier at the head, as the tussocks were very slippery in the area.

    "[It’s] incredibly dangerous, really," Const Turner said.

    The incident sparked quite a big callout, with members of the police negotiation team and the Land Search and Rescue cliff rescue team being notified.

    "It tied up a lot of resources." 

    The man was "educated" on the dangers of the cliff, Const Turner said.

    Otago Daily Times